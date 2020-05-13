Carl DeMaio warns Californians to brace for massive tax hikes in response to the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California and several government finance and bankruptcy experts held a town hall Tuesday on the negative financial impacts that coronavirus will likely have on California’s state and local governments and what can be done to mitigate the “perfect fiscal storm” damage.

As a result of extended lockdowns and a severe contracting of the economy, Carl DeMaio believes California state and local government will lose billions in tax revenues due to Coronavirus. At the same time that revenues are plunging, he says expenses are skyrocketing in key areas of budgets in state and local government agencies. DeMaio believes the result may be bankruptcy for many local governments and perhaps even the state government itself.

“California is about to enter a ‘perfect fiscal storm’ due to the Coronavirus. State politicians have halted our economy to a complete stop and this elimination in tax revenue is costing state and local government billions of dollars”, said DeMaio. “We cannot tax our way out of this fiscal crisis – we must adopt common sense austerity measures instead of reaching into the pockets of taxpayers yet again,” DeMaio noted.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI News via Zoom to discuss how we can prepare for the potential downturn of the economy, and what we can do to prevent it, and/or fix it.

Today I convened with statewide leaders warning Californians about the potential Covid-19 related bankruptcies in state and local governments. Watch our town hall on what can be done to mitigate the damage. https://t.co/IuicSjvLG1 — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 12, 2020

California's fiscal crisis was NOT caused by #Covid19. We're LIVE right now discussing what you need to know and what you can do to force reform instead of tax hikes and bailouts! Join the town hall here: https://t.co/s2Vho3krUh — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) May 12, 2020