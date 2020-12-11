Carl DeMaio warns of increased taxes under Mayor Todd Gloria’s agenda





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Todd Gloria was sworn in as San Diego’s 37th Mayor Thursday morning, alongside the 73rd San Diego City Council, making him the first LGBT and person of color mayor in the city’s history.

The former assemblyman for California’s 78th State Assembly District, City Councilman and Interim Mayor in 2013, thanked the diverse San Diegan community for electing him to the position.

At his swearing in, Gloria said his priorities as mayor will include centering racial justice in all actions, affirming Black Lives Matter, increasing housing supply and continuing to combat climate change.

Former San Diego mayoral candidate and Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to explain how Gloria’s policies will lead to increased taxes on San Diegans.

Explaining, “On some levels there won’t be big changes, but I do expect we will see it accelerate from there. I think Todd Gloria has very little fiscal discipline, he’s always out there talking about increasing the size of government, and it’s clear he’s going to be talking about tax increases.”

DeMaio then explained why he is opposed to any tax increase, especially at a time when so many people are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. DeMaio said it will probably be a sales tax, “a sales tax would hurt working families, it is very regressive.”

Furthermore, DeMaio slammed all of our local politicians for “taking massive pay raises on day one in office, in the middle of an economic downturn and pandemic.” Continuing, “Todd Gloria is going to get a mayoral salary that is double what Kevin Faulconer earned. The salary is going to go from about $100,000 to over $200,000 today alone. And the city councilmember salaries will be increased from $75,000, to over $125,000 each.”

DeMaio said the politicians who accept these increases is “shameful,” explaining, “as small businesses are closing their doors, as working families are unemployed, the idea that our politicians are taking pay raises at the same time? No. They have to lead by example and turn down those pay raises until we get through this rough patch.”

