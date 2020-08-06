Carl DeMaio working to suspend AB 5 to protect parents from being penalized for hiring at-home tutors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California law, Assembly Bill 5 has caused thousands of people to lose their ability to earn money working as an independent contractor in.

The “gig-worker” bill’s author, San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, designed the bill to convert the state’s independent contractors into employees of who they work for.

Her bill has attracted criticism from various industries, and KUSI News has interviewed dozens of people personally impacted by it. The former independent contractors say they preferred the freedom of not being an employee, something Gonzalez says they will still have once converted to an employee.

On KUSI News, Gonzalez claimed that “there is no proof thousands of jobs have been lost from AB 5.”

Now, a new industry of workers may be facing tightened restrictions as a direct result of Assemblywoman Gonzalez’s bill.

Amid the coronavirus, schools across the state may be deciding to stay closed for the upcoming school year, under guidance from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Wednesday, a coalition of parents, teachers and education advocates led by Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, called on Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately suspend AB-5 as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers.

DeMaio was joined by the presidents of the Escondido and Ramona school district who also support suspending the law.

Demaio explained, “parents are already struggling with the state’s arbitrary decision to close the schools and now Governor Newsom is threatening them with penalties if they opt to hire tutors to help their children during this difficult time. As it stands AB-5 hangs over the heads of every parent in California who is considering the use of an at-home tutor or teacher. Governor Newsom needs to send a clear message to parents that hiring tutors is permitted by immediately suspending AB-5 as it relates to at-home tutors and teachers.”

The coalition of parents, teachers and education advocates say under AB 5, parents would have to pay tutors who come to their homes as employees. Furthermore, they say most parents are unaware of the penalties violators of the law may receive.

The coalition has announced a launch of a petition calling on Governor Newsom to immediately suspend AB 5.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl Demaio, discussed the continuing problems with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher’s gig-worker bill on Good Morning San Diego.

Lorena Gonzalez tweeted about DeMaio’s efforts Thursday morning.

Please refer to EDD guidelines. The IRS also has tax guidelines. None of these change with or without AB5. https://t.co/KsQgph4cTb — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) August 6, 2020

