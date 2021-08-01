Carl looks for a family to grow into a big dog with

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Carl is a 9-week-old Shepherd/Husky blend pup that currently weighs 14 pounds but is estimated to weigh 56-65 pounds.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Carl are a match, no appointment needed.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Holly Mendell of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to present Carl.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, seven days a week, no appointment needed.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Aug. 2 is the last day to enter a picture of your pet in their Superhero Sidekicks Calendar Contest.

All pets entered will be featured in the 2022 calendar.

Enter here: www.gogophotocontest.com/helenwoodwardanimalcenter