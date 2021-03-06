Carlene Moore named CEO of Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, (KUSI) – With unanimous support, the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors/Del Mar Fairgrounds appointed Interim CEO Carlene Moore to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Moore was appointed Interim CEO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds in August 2020. She initially joined the staff as Deputy General Manager in February 2019 after an extensive search. Prior to joining the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Moore served as CEO of the Napa County Fair Association (Calistoga, Calif.)

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to working with the Board, our talented team, and all of our partners, stakeholders and the community to continue the rich tradition of the Del Mar Fairgrounds,” Moore states. “This place and the events that are held here have created special memories for generations of San Diegans. I’m honored to be part of the fairgrounds’ future.”