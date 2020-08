Carlene Moore named interim CEO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR (KUSI) – For the first time in nearly three decades, the Del Mar Fairgrounds has a new interim Chief Executive Officer.

Tuesday, longtime CEO Tim Fennel announced his retirement.

Now, the 22nd District agricultural association announced that Deputy General Manager Carlene Moore will be the new Interim CEO and she joined us on KUSI News to discuss her new position.