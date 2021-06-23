Carlsbad begins demolition and rebuild of Fire Station 2

Carlsbad residents are getting a brand-new fire station to replace one of the city’s oldest stations – the wood-shingled Fire Station 2 that’s served the area since 1969 – before La Costa officially became part of the City of Carlsbad.

The new station will accommodate up to five emergency response vehicles, including a 60-foot ladder truck, fire engine and ambulance. Firefighters will work out of a nearby temporary location during construction.

Up in Carlsbad @CBDfirefighters are getting a new station! Demolition officially begins today on Fire Station 2. The current building is one of the oldest in the city, built in 1969 and ironically has wood shingles. @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/idFAgP7AFP — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 22, 2021