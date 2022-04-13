Carlsbad biotech worker in Poland cooking for Ukrainian refugees

POLAND (KUSI) – Jay Ross is a biotech employee living in Carlsbad who decided to travel to Poland to cook for Ukrainian refugees for two weeks at the World Central Kitchen.

Ross, volunteer with World Central Kitchen, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” during the 3 a.m. hour in Poland to discuss how his time cooking for refugees has been fairing.

He described the experience as being emotionally-draining but also gratifying, especially when it comes to helping kids.