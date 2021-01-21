Carlsbad brush fire forces evacuations





CARLSBAD (CNS) – A brush fire spread through a canyon in a residential neighborhood near Agua Hedionda Lagoon Wednesday amid gusty Santa Ana wind conditions, forcing evacuations of surrounding homes.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off Park and Sunnyhill drives in Carlsbad about 2:30 p.m., according to city officials.

The flames spread rapidly up hillsides surrounded by residences as ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft worked to subdue the fire.

Police cleared residents out of houses on various streets near Capri Park, including Coastline Avenue, Seabluff Circle, and Marina, Park and Sunnyhill drives. The evacuees were asked to go to The Shoppes at Carlsbad mall on El Camino Real to await clearance to return to their neighborhoods.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to halt the spread of the flames, which charred roughly 1 1/2 acres, according to SoCal Air Operations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.