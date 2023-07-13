Carlsbad City Council caves and flies Pride Flag, now facing requests to fly other commemorative flags

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – In May, Carlsbad City Council rejected a measure to fly commemorative flags at City Hall, including the Pride Flag.

Mayor Keith Blackburn and City Councilmember Melanie Burkholder were the two dissenting votes, as they believe this would raise the possibility of having to allow other flags from other groups to fly at City Hall.

Mayor Blackburn told KUSI’s Paul Rudy after the vote that he once received advice early in his career that was, “what you do for one group, be prepared to do for another.”

But a few weeks later, June 13, Carlsbad City Council voted 3-2 in favor of displaying the Pride flag at City Hall for the month. So they did.

Now, City Council is being inundated with requests to fly flags representing their ideology and groups.

Councilmember Melanie Burkholder told KUSI’s Teresa Sardina that City Council has received requests to fly the Christian flag, POW/MIA, Straight Pride, Domestic Violence Awareness, Confederate, NRA, BLM, and more.

Burkholder spoke with KUSI’s Teresa Sardina in more detail about the ongoing controversy Carlsbad City Hall is facing as a result of giving special treatment to those celebrating Pride month.

EARLIER STORY: Carlsbad rejects measure to fly LGBTQ and other commemorative flags at City Hall