Carlsbad City Council votes down proposals to raise sales tax, legalize cannabis

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The City of Carlsbad has been debating the best way to balance a potential budget deficit in the next five years.

Two ballot measures were rejected by Carlsbad City Council last week that proposed raising the sales tax or legalizing cannabis as a way to boost revenue.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Carlsbad with more details on what’s next.