Carlsbad five-star quarterback Julian Sayin commits to Alabama

The national champions wanted him. Death Valley wanted him. Every other Power 5 program wanted him.

At the end of the day, only Nick Saban could have him.

Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin, the #2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and 12th ranked player in the nation, chose Alabama over LSU and Georgia.

“It’s a great program, obviously,” Sayin said. “I want to go somewhere where they’re going to coach me hard, and I want the best put out of me and I feel like Alabama is the place for that.”

He’s the second Carlsbad player to commit to a top tier college program this year, following Zack Marshall choosing Michigan.

Sayin and Marshall still has other business to handle – the Lancers have a bye before facing Poway in the Open division semifinals next Thursday.