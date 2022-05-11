Carlsbad Flower Fields extend their season until Sunday

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – If you didn’t get a chance to explore the Carlsbad Flower Fields, you’re just in luck as they have expanded their season until Sunday!

The frolicking flowers have become a very popular photography attraction and have welcomed approximately 75,000 visitors each year.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and over and military, $5 for children ages 3 to 10 and free for children under 3. Tickets must be ordered online at theflowerfields.com.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about their extension as they stand in a beautiful field of Sunflowers!