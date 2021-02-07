Carlsbad Girl Scouts troop set sights on the Bronze Award





CARLSBAD (SAN DIEGO) – An ambitious and local Girl Scout troop is going for the Bronze Award, the third-highest award a Girl Scout can earn and the highest in this troop’s age group (10-11).

The girls are hosting a Virtual Drive to compile items and money into Welcome Bags from the Ronald McDonald House.

Already, they’ve put together Birthday Bags designated for foster children at Straight From the Heart and Art Kits for foster girls at Casa De Amparo in Vista.

The troop has even created an excellent website to help people find their work.

Troop 1942 started together in kindergarten and go to various schools around the county or are homeschooled.

The troop members, Kayla Newton, Harrison Lupo, Sophie Turner, Chloe Williams, Isabelle Faris, Penelope Pollard and Liv Morley joined KUSI to talk about their work.

Two girls, Emma Pickering and Lily Barstad couldn’t be at the meeting.