Carlsbad High School student segregated outside due to refusing to wear a mask

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad High School student Jaxson Barrett was told to sit outside away from others after refusing to wear a mask in the classroom on Wednesday and Thursday.

Let Them Breathe, a parent group advocating for the removal of mask and vaccine mandates for students, shared the situation on their Twitter this week.

Both Jaxson Barrett and his mother, Juli Barrett, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of how the situation unfolded.

Carlsbad High School told Jaxson they would call cops on him for sitting unmasked outdoors away from everyone peacefully doing his work. Showed up to class unmasked and ready to learn – told to sit at outdoors + quietly did his schoolwork without instruction. We’re on it! pic.twitter.com/2wantZGRuR — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 10, 2022

Two brave kids joined Jaxson today at Carlsbad HS for Freedom Friday! Sharing their smiles + peacefully doing their schoolwork outside. A 200% increase in unmasked students at this school since yesterday because Jaxson stood on his rights and refused to be intimidated! pic.twitter.com/DHM9ZUwQXF — LET THEM BREATHE (@letthem_breathe) February 11, 2022