Carlsbad High School student segregated outside due to refusing to wear a mask
CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad High School student Jaxson Barrett was told to sit outside away from others after refusing to wear a mask in the classroom on Wednesday and Thursday.
Let Them Breathe, a parent group advocating for the removal of mask and vaccine mandates for students, shared the situation on their Twitter this week.
Both Jaxson Barrett and his mother, Juli Barrett, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of how the situation unfolded.