Carlsbad deals with LGBTQ+ controversy on multiple fronts





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carlsbad High School’s vice principal was blasted this week for voicing concerns about the school’s Sex-Ed curriculum.

Carlsbad Unified held a town hall meeting about the plan, but many claimed they were afraid to speak their true feelings for fear of persecution.

The vice principal encouraged his church members to show up at town halls and public forums and voice their opinions. A video of him speaking began circulating, and soon after the district’s superintendent publicly denounced the Vice Principal’s statements.

Director of the Carlsbad Education Alliance Scott Davison joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss.

In the same breath, the city is dealing with controversy on another front. Carlsbad City Council voted down a measure that would allow the pride flag to fly year-round at City Hall.

The measure failed with a 3-2 vote in favor. It needed four votes to pass. It would have allowed all kinds of commemorative flags to fly at the building, but the mayor and one city council member said allowing other flags would be “problematic”.

(Below) City Councilmember Melanie Burkholder joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss.