Carlsbad Jr. Lifeguards forced to wear masks at the beach during camp

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad parents are outraged to find out their kids are being forced to wear masks during Jr. Lifeguard Camp, when they are not in the water.

Parents tell KUSI News they were sent an email from camp officials late Sunday night informing them of the mask requirement until “further notice.”

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at South Ponto Beach where parents of kids in the Carlsbad Jr. Lifeguard program, and members of the “Let Them Breathe” group, were at the beach protesting the mask mandate.

As we know, young kids have nearly zero risk to coronavirus, and being outside is the just an added benefit to preventing the virus from spreading.

But, the Carlsbad Jr. Lifeguard program takes place on state beach, so it is run by the California Department of Parks and Recreation.