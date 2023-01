Carlsbad launches bike safety campaign following road deaths

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The City of Carlsbad announced a new campaign to improve traffic awareness ans safety i+ school adjacent communities.

The city’s main focus is to better educate students and parents on best practices when riding bikes and ebikes, as well as parents on best driving practices when bikers are on the road.

Ed Lenderman went live in Carlsbad where students were getting educated on road safety.