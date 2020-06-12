Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall explains why they adopted the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ anti-police brutality campaign

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A campaign designed to prevent police from using excessive force on suspects has gained enormous popularity online, you have probably seen one of your friends share it. It’s called the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ program and it lists 8 policies that supporters believe can be enacted by police departments to stop police brutality incidents during arrests.

But the support isn’t only online. Some cities, like Carlsbad, have already decided that they are enacting the program immediately.

Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall joins us now to explain the new program and how he believes it will be beneficial to residents of his city.