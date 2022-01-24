Carlsbad native Tessa Maud prepares for Olympics as part of the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Team

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carlsbad native Tessa Maud started snowboarding at a very early age, and her hard work has paid off.

She is only 18-years-old, but Maud is about to make her debut at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Maud will be a part of the United States Snowboarding Halfpipe team along with seven other riders: Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Zoe Kalapos, and Lucas Foster.

Maud is training in Mammoth this week, but discussed her preparation and excitement with KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego.

Tessa Maud supplied KUSI News with the following information about her background:

Who Am I? My name is Tessa Maud and I am 18 years old. I grew up in Carlsbad, and call that my home base, but I am super lucky to split my time between the mountains and the beach. During the winter, I train and compete with the US Snowboard Halfpipe Team. In summer when I’m not chasing snow, I ride my mountain bike and workout with my trainer in Santa Barbara. I love adrenaline and challenges, and snowboarding gives me both. I started snowboarding when I was 4, and trained and competed on the Mammoth Snowboard Team until the 2017-2018 season when I was nominated for the U.S. Rookie Halfpipe Team. I love competing because it lets me express myself through my sport. I get to have fun with my friends, and at the end of the day, I get the satisfaction that all my hard work and training has payed off. I am honored to represent the United States, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. I am currently ranked 4th out of all U.S. Women Halfpipe riders. When I am not training and competing, I love to free-ride the mountain on powder days. Besides sports, I love music, cooking, traveling, and hanging out with my friends! If you need to find me, listen for the girl who is laughing and flying through the air on a snowboard. Yep! That’ll be me! • First started snowboarding when she was 4

• First contest 12-08-2012 –

• 9 years oldWinner of Burton US Open Junior Jam 2016

• 2nd Place Burton US Open Junior Jam 2017 and 2018

• 2nd Place Junior Worlds 2018 and 2019

• 4th Place Youth Olympics 2020Nationals Halfpipe champion multiple years

• Coached by Ben Wisner at Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team

• R. Roger Rowe Elementary K-7th grade

• Online school from middle of 7th grade-high school

• Taking online college courses

• At the age of 14 nominated to US Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe team

• Supporters: Sarah Burke Foundation, Lindsey Vonn Foundation, Koroibos Foundation

• Sponsor: Burton Snowboards