Carlsbad-native Tessa Maud prepares for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard halfpipe Tessa Maud, only 18-years-old,

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Maud is a Carlsbad native now spending her time in the villages preparing for her competition in the 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard halfpipe team.

The team is comprised of such strong riders as: Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Zoe Kalapos, Lucas Foster and Tessa Maud.

The Beijing Olympics will ensue from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

Maud joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how she is preparing for the quickly approaching games.

Maud has been making plenty of videos on TikTok detailing her experience at the Beijing Winter Olympics.