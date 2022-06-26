Carlsbad Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 10-acre fire Saturday.

Carlsbad Police have identified as David Scott Prosser, he was placed under arrested for resisting an officer and arson. Prosser was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Saturday.

Fire crews fought the fire starting at 12:40p.m. Saturday. Police evacuated areas along State Street, Laguna Drive and Buena Vista Circle. Police announced that the fire was contained at about 2 p.m. Saturday with no structures damaged and no reported injuries.

According to jail records, Prosser is scheduled for a video court arraignment on Wednesday.