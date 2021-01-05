Carlsbad residents organize peaceful protest in opposition to enforcement of health orders

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A special meeting has been called by the Carlsbad City Council after a request from Councilwoman Cori Schumacher.

There’s only one item on the agenda, to address what Schumacher calls a “willful” violation of health orders from the state, and San Diego County.

The Carlsbad City Councilmembers will be discussing the use of police and fines for enforcement of businesses in violation of the health orders.

In opposition, Carlsbad residents have organized a peaceful protest to voice their concerns to the shutdowns, and the proposed enhanced enforcement strategies.

The peaceful protest is scheduled for 2:30 PM Tuesday, outside of Carlsbad City Hall.

Organizers say they will be socially distanced and wearing masks, and anyone willing to participate is invited to join in.