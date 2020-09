Carlsbad residents peacefully protest to get volleyball courts reopen

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The volleyball courts are still closed at South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad, despite the courts being open at Moonlight Beach nearby.

Residents in Carlsbad are now calling for their courts to be opened up.

Chad Martin, Carlsbad resident, joined KUSI News to talk more about the situation and how they are protesting.