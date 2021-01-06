Carlsbad residents protest city council’s consideration of increased enforcement efforts

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad city leaders will decide if restaurants opposing the state’s public health order should face additional fines than those already imposed by the health order.

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Carlsbad City Council considered whether or not to put in place an administrative citation process that would allow the city to hand down fines for breaking the public health order.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Carlsbad where residents held a peaceful protest in opposition to the proposed enforcement efforts.