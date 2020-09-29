Carlsbad School District parents hold parking lot protest in support of reopening schools

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A group of parents are expressing their frustrations with online distance learning by holding a parking lot protest in support of reopening schools.

The group of parents were accompanied by their children, Carlsbad School District students, who brought their tablets and laptops to the protest to show the absurdity of the distance learning methods.

Children have essentially zero risk to coronavirus, and the parents are upset that distance learning has gone on this long, without any plan to get back to normal.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live outside Carlsbad High School speaking to the parent and students about their frustrations.

Alvarez spoke with more parents and students who told her that they “hate” the distance learning style of school during the 9:00 AM hour of Good Morning San Diego. You can see their explanations in the video below.