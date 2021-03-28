Carlsbad schools open full-time five days a week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting March 29, the Carlsbad Unified School Board is inviting their district’s high school and middle school students to return to classes five days a week.

The Parent Association of North County San Diego filed a lawsuit against state officials, which lead to ultimately bringing in-person classes back to many North County school districts.

The San Dieguito Union High School District is also taking steps towards reopening its schools.

Melanie Burkholder, Carlsbad parent, joined KUSI to discuss the return of children to in-person classes.