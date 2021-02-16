Carlsbad senior win distinguished Young Woman of California award

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A senior at Carlsbad High School who was recently named the Distinguished Young Woman of California.

As California’s DYW, Skyla Nelson will represent the entire state through the Distinguished Young Women’s Outreach program and have the opportunity to compete in the DYW 64th annual National Finals to be named the Distinguished Young Woman of America in June.

Nelson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her award.