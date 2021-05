Carlsbad smokestack removed as part of demolition of Encina power plant

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – An old icon of Carlsbad, the 400-foot-tall smokestack has become almost entirely rubble as the demolition of the Encina power plant continues.

Approved by City Council in 2015, the space will be used as a mix of open space and commercial uses such as a hotel or restaurant.

Mayor of Carlsbad Matt Hall joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the demolition and subsequent new projects.