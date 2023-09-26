Carlsbad Strawberry Company pumpkin patch now open daily

CARLSBAD (KUSI)- The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a multi generation family farm and they are officially embracing the Fall season. The pumpkin patch is a huge attraction due to the amount of attractions they have to offer.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there early in the morning before the sun came out and walked through the haunted corn maze with the owner, Robyn Ukegawa. Ukegawa says, “the haunted corn maze is only open on the weekends and it’s available to all ages but suggest children ten years and older.”

The family farm has a number of things you can do with your whole family such as a corn maze, petting zoo, photo ops, tractor rides, etc. For the full list of activities and hours, visit: https://www.carlsbadstrawberrycompany.com/pumpkin