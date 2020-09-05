Carlsbad teacher recounts first two weeks of distance learning

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – An Elementary school Teacher at Carrillo Elementary School in Carlsbad is dealing with beginning school for her students and her own children.

The coronavirus pandemic forced schools nationwide to shut down during the last term in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Spring semesters were primarily held behind the screen, and schools helped students obtain tools like laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots to participate in the online curriculum.

Jamie Orlando joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about how it’s going as a teacher and as a parent of two high school students.