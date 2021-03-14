Carlsbad Unified gets green light to bring back middle and high schoolers





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Middle and high school students will return to Carlsbad Unified campuses this week, school officials announced.

The California Department of Public Health approved the district’s Safety Review Request Friday after first denying a more ambitious plan, the officials said.

Students can essentially be on campus in groups or cohorts two days a week on Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday, and the grades and classes will be phased in beginning Monday.

Sixth-graders start Monday at Aviara Oaks Middle School, Calavera Hills Middle School and Valley Middle School. Seventh-graders start Tuesday and eighth-graders start Thursday. Cohort A meets on Monday and Tuesday, and Cohort B meets Thursday and Friday.

Ninth- and 10th-grade students at Carlsbad High School and Sage Creek High School return starting Monday, while 11- and 12th-graders begin their phased return Thursday.

Wednesdays for high school students will be for distance learning, officials said.

They noted San Diego County was expected to gain red-tier status next week, so some restrictions will be relaxed for schools beginning Wednesday.