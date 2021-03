Carlsbad Unified School District prepares to bring students back





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad Unified School District kids are preparing for their first day back with new pandemic-conscious guidelines.

CUSD will hold a school board meeting on March 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss reopening plans.

Sharon McKeeman, Co-founder at Open CUSD, and Co-Director of Parent Association of Carlsbad, joined KUSI to discuss the district’s reopening.