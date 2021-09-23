Carlsbad veterans honored with dream flight aboard WWII-era planes

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – September 23 will be a day that three residents at La Costa Glen retirement community will never forget.

Operation September Freedom (OSF) a national effort by nonprofit Dream Flights to honor 1,000+ World War II veterans with free Dream Flights in restored Boeing Stearman biplanes, is landing at Oceanside Airport to honor these members of the Greatest Generation.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live at Oceanside airport with WWII Veteran Howard Kern just before he took off.