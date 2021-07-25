Carlsbad Village Street Faire kicks off all-day event Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold a special edition of the Carlsbad Village Street Faire from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday in the heart of Carlsbad Village at State Street and Grand Avenue.

While this will be a smaller version of the usual spring/fall Carlsbad Village Street Faire, it will feature vendors with arts and crafts, antiques, clothing, items from around the world, a food court and more.

Currently managed by Kennedy and Associates, this Carlsbad bi-annual tradition started in 1974 and ran consistently every year until 2020, when the global pandemic shut it down.

“We are excited to be able to bring this beloved Faire back to Carlsbad and return to some semblance of 2019 “normalcy”, said Bret Schanzenbach, president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.

As the event is being held at the height of the tourism season, event organizers recommend taking advantage of the shuttle lots located at The Shoppes at Carlsbad and the Poinsettia Train Station.

“We have added more shuttle buses so you won’t have to wait to get a ride,” Schanzenbach said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and per CDC recommendations for gatherings in a crowded outdoor setting, people who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to get vaccinated or wear a mask.