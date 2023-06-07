Carlsbad woman arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter

CARLSBAD (CNS) – A 42-year-old Carlsbad woman was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter in a crash last August involving a Toyota 4- Runner and an electric bicycle, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened Aug. 7, 2022, in the intersection of Basswood Avenue at Valley Street in Carlsbad, according to Lt. Alonso DeVelasco of the Carlsbad Police Department.

The bicyclist, a 35-year-old woman who was traveling with a 16-month- old girl, was rushed to a hospital where she died the following day, the lieutenant said. The baby appeared to be uninjured.

On Thursday, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office charged the driver of the Toyota, 42-year-old Lindsay Turmelle, with suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after an investigation by the CPD Traffic Division and the California Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Turmelle pleaded not guilty.

The identity of the cyclist has not been released, DeVelasco said, and the cause of the accident has not been determined.

Carlsbad police are seeking to speak with any witnesses to the crash.