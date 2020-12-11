Carmel Mountain Preschool Holiday Parade benefits Promises2Kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carmel Mountain Preschool is holding a holiday giving parade to benefit Promises2Kids on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Participants are invited to drop off a gift for a child in need for the annual toy drive. The donated gifts will go towards the Annual BOMA Give From Your Heart Holiday Gift Drive, which is presented by Carmel Mountain Preschool.

Carmel Mountain Preschool has been a long-time supporter of the annual BOMA drive, which has benefited Promises2Kids the past 25 years.

Carmel Mountain Preschool’s Executive Director and presenting sponsor of the BOMA, “Give From Your Heart Holiday Gift Drive,” Arianne Bettazi, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to preview the event.

If you are unable to attend the parade but still want to donate, please visit www.promises2kids.org