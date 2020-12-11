Carmel Mountain Ranch ‘Grinch’ vandalizes Christmas light displays

CARMEL MOUNTAIN RANCH (KUSI) – As San Diegans get ready for Christmas, many have already started celebrating by setting up beautiful Christmas light displays on their homes.

But, someone has turned into the “Grinch” of Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Multiple people posted photos of the alleged vandalism to a community Facebook page.

The community members filed a police report, but say the “Grinch” found a blind sport from their home security camera systems.

Neighbors tell KUSI that the house in the neighborhood that “goes all out,” has had their lights cut multiple times. The residents have fixed the cuts to re-display their lights, only to have them cut again.