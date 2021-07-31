Carmel Valley resident Steffen Peters brings home silver medal from Tokyo Olympics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Olympic Equestrian Steffen Peters of Carmel Valley won silver for dressage in the Tokyo games.

He also made history along the way and joined viewers now in studio after just returning from Tokyo late Friday night.

Suppenkasper or “Mopsie” the horse appears to be dancing to the beat in the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Peters himself joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the experience at the Tokyo Olympics.

"OMG THEY'RE PLAYING MY SONG." – the horse at the club pic.twitter.com/xRNJ5N6acE — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021