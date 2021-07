Carmel Valley resident Steffen Peters brings home Silver Medal from Tokyo Olympics





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Carmel Valley resident Steffen Peters brought home a Silver Medal from Tokyo Olympics.

Peters became the oldest U.S. Olympic medalist since 1952 after he won Silver in Dressage as a member of the U.S. Equestrian team.

Peters joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about the experience.