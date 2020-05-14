Carmel Valley teen creates ‘LoveIsContagious’ nonprofit to give care packages to healthcare workers

CARMEL VALLEY (KUSI) – A Carmel Valley teenager created a nonprofit organization called, “LoveIsContagious” to give back to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaye is a dance student at North County Dance Arts and was joined by the Founder of the studio, Mark Louis McKay, to discuss the her campaign to help healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

For more information visit: www.loveiscontagious.com