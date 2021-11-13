Carols by Candlelight back for in-person yuletide fun this year





POWAY (KUSI) – Carols by Candlelight will bring the carolers back for in-person frivolity this year (last year was virtual) and plenty of San Diegans can’t wait for it.

Just one those folks is Mayor of Poway, Steve Vaus, who joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The event takes place from Dec. 10 and 11 and will feature several country musicians.

Carols by Candlelight also works to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital.

To purchase tickets, visit CarolsByCandlelight.com