Carrillo Elementary School honors Camp Pendleton Marines with a special flag salute ceremony





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in Carlsbad at the Carrillo Elementary School to watch the school honor Camp Pendleton Marines with a special flag salute ceremony.

At this event the elementary school, had a special flag salute ceremony as well as a choir performance, and a donation food drive to honor local military.