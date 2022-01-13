Cars & Coffee event on Sunday at The San Diego Automotive Museum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cars and Coffee, sign me up! On Sunday Jan. 16 from 7:30am to 9:30am at beautiful Balboa Park, the San Diego Automotive Museum will be hosting its first Cars & Coffee event.

Some exciting cars currently on display include a 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible, three Shelby Cobras, including one registered to Carol Shelby, and a Kurtis 500.

The outdoor event is free, but if you want to go into the Museum the entry fee is $10. The Museum is at 2080 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101.

