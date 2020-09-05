Carter Care Therapeutic Services advice for back to school overload

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The new school year has began and teacher, students and parents may be completely overloaded and well in over their heads.

Student, parents and teachers said that this years workload is more than they’ve ever scene before.

So, you’re wondering as a teacher how can you keep calm, focus, hold it all together while being completely overworked and overwhelmed.

Here are some quick tips from Margena Carter withCarter Care Therapeutic Services for teachers to stay grounded during virtual teaching.

1: Take it SLOW and CALM down… prioritizing your must-do lessons and the ones that can wait. You very well may feel the pressure of getting all of your lessons for the day completely. But also, know when to slow down and be satisfied with getting some of your lessons completed. And Ask yourself What lessons can wait for the next day.

2: Introduce meditation and mindfulness into your lesson plans. Start and end your virtual session with a 5 minute deep breathing experience with guided or silent meditation and listening to wave sounds. The Calm app and Headspace apps are great go to with a variety of different meditation combinations that fits your students.

According the American Academy of Pediatrics teaching kids meditation, helps them function more effectively and clearly, it can improve their cognitive, social and emotional skills as well as their academic performance.

So much of education focuses on remembering facts but mediation helps the child to deal with their emotions disregulation. Thus increasing their levels of retention.

3: Take time for yourself. Do not spend your lunch break preparing for your next class. Do not spend your breaks responding to emails. This is your down time and you need it. Talk a walk, listen to a pod cast. Enjoy your green juice in peace. Our brain needs to recover and to rest. Giving yourself a mental break will help to decrease anxiety and give your a brain boost, a little rejuvenation to make it through the remainder of the day.

4: Set a time limit on when to stop working on school work and work on yourself. Teachers are working from sun up to sun down. There should be a cut of time! Each day set a reminder to STOP! This time limit is the moment in which you refuse to work on anything but yourself. You’re more than just a teacher, you’re individual, a mom a dad and you deserve to nurture a the roles in your life. Remember a happy individual makes a happier teacher.

5: prioritize your sleep! Not getting enough sleep is only going to make you more irritable and anxious. For teacher already struggle with feelings of depression or mood instability lack of sleep will only exacerbate your symptoms.

Get some sleep! You will be more productive when you’re well rested! Whatever benefit you might gain from that extra hour of work or two, it’s not worth your wellbeing.