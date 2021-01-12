Casa Familiar hosts Dia de los Reyes drive-thru food and book distribution

Casa Familiar celebrated Dia de los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, with a drive-thru food and book distribution in San Ysidro on Monday. Casa Familiar normally serves rosca de reyes cake and hot chocolate to the families of San Ysidro on Dia de los Reyes. This year they had to be creative and made it drive-thru celebration. The book they distributed was Beatriz Zamora’s The Spirit of Chicano Park/El Espiritu de Chicano Park, a book about the stories and people of Chicano Park. This event is the first of two monthly food distributions Casa Familiar will be holding. They will continue to provide these distributions until the summer.

A drive thru food distribution is happening right now in San Ysidro. It is being held by @CasaFamiliar is holding it in celebration of Three Kings Day @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/RwREh36ib8 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) January 11, 2021