Casinos adopt new rules in preparation for reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like retailers around the county, San Diego County casinos are getting ready to resume business. On our visit to Sycuan, we saw a casino floor looking unlike any other you may have seen, ghost-like and quiet.

The machines were standing at attention, but oddly stripped of their flashy colors. It may not look like this for too much longer. Sycuan Casino is getting ready to re-open.

Over the last few weeks, the casino has ramped up its preparations for getting back to business.

Crews are spraying a special anti-microbial formula on all high touch surfaces. Every single table and machine, every wall and even floor has been treated with the chemical solution. Everyone, including staff, will have to wear a face covering. A temperature check is also required.

The casino will rely on a number of high-tech devices to take the temperatures of guests when they enter. To make sure there’s no overcrowding, Sycuan will hold the number of guests to 50% of capacity. Extra care will also be taken to protect the health of the casino’s 2,500 employees.

Viejas Casino will be the first in San Diego county to open its doors again, on Monday, May 18.

As of this post, Sycuan has not made a formal announcement about its re-opening.