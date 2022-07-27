Casner Fire spreads over hilly terrain east of Ramona, prompting residential evacuations

WITCH CREEK (KUSI) – A wildfire blackened large swaths of hilly open terrain east of Ramona Wednesday, prompting residential evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Casner Road and state Route 78 in the rural Witch Creek area, Cal Fire reported.

Deputies advised the residents of homes on or near Rancho Ballena Road to evacuate as a precaution while ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire, according to the state agency and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was established at Olive Peirce Middle School on Hanson Lane in Ramona.

Authorities also shut down SR-78 from Rancho Santa Teresa Drive to the town of Santa Ysabel, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Within two hours, the blaze had spread over an estimated 156 acres but had caused no reported structural damage or injuries, according to Cal Fire.

#CasnerFire east of Ramona [update] Fire spread has been stopped at 180 acres. 200+ firefighters and law enforcement remain committed. Any changes road closures and evacuation orders/warnings will be updated by @SDSheriff. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 27, 2022