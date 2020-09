Cassie B previews “When September Ends – The Music of Green Day” at Cal State San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a drive-in event taking place in San Marcos Saturday called “When September Ends – The Music of Green Day” which celebrates the music of the pioneer punk band.

Performer Cassie B joined by the managing producer of theatrical productions at California center for the Arts, Jordan Beck, along with artistic director J. Scott Lapp joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.