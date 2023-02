Catalytic converter theft on the rise in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catalytic converter thefts are becoming more common every month across the United States.

Used catalytic converters are worthless in the U.S. but the rare metals within can be melted down and sold.

One family and Oceanside dealt with an attempted theft early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, when two individuals tried to saw off their truck’s converter in broad daylight.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with details.